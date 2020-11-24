Maruti expands its subscribe-a-new-car program to four more cities

Maruti Suzuki is backing its subscription plans to find more and more takers and on Tuesday, announced it is now availabel in four more cities in the country. The new cities include Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Interested customers in these cities can now join those in Delhi/NCR and Bengaluru in subscribing to a new Maruti Suzuki vehicle without the hassle of committing to a large investment which typically comes with buying a new vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows customers to bring home a new vehicle from the country's largest car maker by opting for monthly plans which range from 12 months and 48 months. The subscription plans have been rolled out in partnership with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India and can be best suited for those who are looking at personal mobility options in Covid-19 times but are unwilling to making an outright purchase.

Under the program, cars like - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena, and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from Nexa can be driven home.

Maruti says the response to the initial roll out has been positive with over 6,000 enquiries from prospective customers in Delhi/NCR and Bengaluru where the program was rolled out towards the end of September. "We are delighted to introduce the program in Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar," informed Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India. "The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program comes with a bouquet of benefits like flexible tenure, zero down payment, insurance and complete maintenance."

Customers opting for a car in the subscription model can also get 24x7 road-side assistance and have the option of either buying the vehicle, extending the term or ending the contract at the end of the subscription period.

Maruti says it plans to expand the program to around 60 cities in the country over the next three years.