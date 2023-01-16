HT Auto
Maruti dispatches 3.2 lakh cars using Indian Railways in 2022, its highest-ever

Maruti Suzuki has transported more than 3.2 lakh units of vehicles using Indian Railways mode in the calendar year 2022, marking its highest-ever dispatch using rail mode in any calendar year. This has helped the company offset around 1,800 MT of CO2 emissions and save over 50 million litres of fuel during the year, thus contributing to reduction in carbon footprint.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2023, 17:32 PM
Using the rail mode has also helped Maruti Suzuki save over 45,000 truck trips throughout the year.
Using the rail mode has also helped the company save over 45,000 truck trips throughout the year.



