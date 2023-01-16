Maruti dispatches 3.2 lakh cars using Indian Railways in 2022, its highest-ever
Maruti Suzuki has transported more than 3.2 lakh units of vehicles using Indian Railways mode in the calendar year 2022, marking its highest-ever dispatch using rail mode in any calendar year. This has helped the company offset around 1,800 MT of CO2 emissions and save over 50 million litres of fuel during the year, thus contributing to reduction in carbon footprint.
Using the rail mode has also helped Maruti Suzuki save over 45,000 truck trips throughout the year.
First Published Date: 16 Jan 2023, 17:32 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki
