Maruti Suzuki cars get more expensive from today

Maruti Suzuki cars will get more expensive from today - January 16, as per a previous communication regarding the same dated December 2. The company had previously informed that its car models will get pricier from the new year onwards owing to a number of factors.

Maruti Suzuki cars will now cost around 1.1 per cent more and the hike is across its lineup of models. Previously, the company had pinned the blame for the hike on a range of factors. "While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase," the company had informed. “The Company has planned this price increase in January, 2023 which shall vary across models."

Maruti Suzuki continues to lead the passenger vehicle segment in the Indian automotive space but has recently had to fend off a spirited challenge from rivals such as Tata Motors and Mahindra who have strengthened their respective SUV portfolio. Maruti Suzuki remains confident of its smaller cars faring well but is now also bolstering its SUV lineup which has seen the Jimny and Fronx joining the likes of the Brezza and Grand Vitara. The company, at Auto Expo 2023, opened bookings for Jimny and Fronx with the two launches expected in the coming times. Officials also stated that they are confident of Maruti Suzuki becoming the top SUV manufacturer in the country.

Watch: Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti Suzuki pavilion

Price hikes, as such, come at a time when demand is solid and order books are full. And while price increases typically tend to blunt consumer buying sentiments, most other OEMs too have announced price hikes that have made purchasing a new vehicle - regardless of body type or price bracket - more expensive in the new year than before.

First Published Date: