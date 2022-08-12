HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Scorpio Classic Makes Debut With Updated Design. Launch Date Revealed

Mahindra Scorpio Classic makes debut with updated design. Launch date revealed

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the old generation Scorpio, and will be sold along side the Scorpio-N. Mahindra will announced the price of the Scorpio Classic on August 20.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2022, 15:58 PM
Mahindra and Mahindra has unveiled the new Scorpio Classic SUV with certain design tweaks and updated features.
Mahindra and Mahindra has unveiled the new Scorpio Classic SUV with certain design tweaks and updated features.
Mahindra and Mahindra has unveiled the new Scorpio Classic SUV with certain design tweaks and updated features.
Mahindra and Mahindra has unveiled the new Scorpio Classic SUV with certain design tweaks and updated features.

Mahindra and Mahindra has taken the covers off the new Scorpio Classic SUV. The debut of the Scorpio Classic, which is the updated version of the older generation Scorpio SUV, comes weeks after the carmaker drove in the Scorpio-N SUV in India. As announced earlier, Mahindra will sell the old Scorpio under the Scorpio Classic badge along with the more premium Scorpio-N. To be offered in the Classic S and Classic S 11 variants, the price of the Scorpio Classic SUV will be announced on August 20.

Essentially, the basic look of the old Scorpio model has not been changed. However, the Scorpio Classic gets a redesigned grille with chrome slats and the new Mahindra logo at the centre. The bumper and the bonnet of the SUV has been made bolder and chunkier than before. The grille is flanked by new set of DRLs. At the rear, the SUV gets signature Scorpio tower LED tail lamps. The SUV stands on redesigned 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Mahindra will offer the Scorpio Classic in five exterior colour options which include Red Rage, Napoli Back, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and Galaxy Grey.

Mahindra says the new Scorpio Classic maintains the two-decade old legacy of the SUV. Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division at Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “The Scorpio is a landmark model which has reinforced Mahindra’s reputation of being a manufacturer of authentic and highly desirable SUVs. With over eight lakh customers, the Scorpio has an unbeatable fan following and continues to be loved by proud owners and trusted by eminent institutions like the armed forces, para-military and internal security forces."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The new Scorpio Classic gets a dual-tone theme inside the cabin. The centre console gets wood-theme finish. It also gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system besides other premium features on the inside.

Under the hood, Mahindra has introduced the 2.2-litre GEN-2 mHawk diesel engine. The engine is capable of generating maximum power of 132 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque. Mahindra says the engine is more than 50 per cent lighter than the old one and can offer 14 per cent of improved mileage.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2022, 15:58 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra and Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio Mahindra Scorpio Classic Scorpio Scorpio Classic
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Harley-Davidson Nightster launched at ₹14.99 lakh
Harley-Davidson Nightster launched at 14.99 lakh
Mahindra Scorpio Classic makes debut with updated design. Launch date revealed
Mahindra Scorpio Classic makes debut with updated design. Launch date revealed
Kia Seltos, rival to Hyundai Creta, finds 3 lakh homes since launch in 2019
Kia Seltos, rival to Hyundai Creta, finds 3 lakh homes since launch in 2019
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at ₹7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Alto 2022: 10 things to expect from the oldest existing hatchback model
Maruti Alto 2022: 10 things to expect from the oldest existing hatchback model

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city