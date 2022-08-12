Mahindra Scorpio Classic makes debut with updated design. Launch date revealed

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the old generation Scorpio, and will be sold along side the Scorpio-N. Mahindra will announced the price of the Scorpio Classic on August 20.

Mahindra and Mahindra has taken the covers off the new Scorpio Classic SUV. The debut of the Scorpio Classic, which is the updated version of the older generation Scorpio SUV, comes weeks after the carmaker drove in the Scorpio-N SUV in India. As announced earlier, Mahindra will sell the old Scorpio under the Scorpio Classic badge along with the more premium Scorpio-N. To be offered in the Classic S and Classic S 11 variants, the price of the Scorpio Classic SUV will be announced on August 20.

Essentially, the basic look of the old Scorpio model has not been changed. However, the Scorpio Classic gets a redesigned grille with chrome slats and the new Mahindra logo at the centre. The bumper and the bonnet of the SUV has been made bolder and chunkier than before. The grille is flanked by new set of DRLs. At the rear, the SUV gets signature Scorpio tower LED tail lamps. The SUV stands on redesigned 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Mahindra will offer the Scorpio Classic in five exterior colour options which include Red Rage, Napoli Back, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and Galaxy Grey.

Mahindra says the new Scorpio Classic maintains the two-decade old legacy of the SUV. Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division at Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “The Scorpio is a landmark model which has reinforced Mahindra’s reputation of being a manufacturer of authentic and highly desirable SUVs. With over eight lakh customers, the Scorpio has an unbeatable fan following and continues to be loved by proud owners and trusted by eminent institutions like the armed forces, para-military and internal security forces."

The new Scorpio Classic gets a dual-tone theme inside the cabin. The centre console gets wood-theme finish. It also gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system besides other premium features on the inside.

Under the hood, Mahindra has introduced the 2.2-litre GEN-2 mHawk diesel engine. The engine is capable of generating maximum power of 132 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque. Mahindra says the engine is more than 50 per cent lighter than the old one and can offer 14 per cent of improved mileage.

