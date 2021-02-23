Amazon India on Tuesday announced its partnership with Mahindra Electric in a bid to add more electric vehicles to its fleet of delivery vehicles in India.

The Indian arm of the e-commerce giant said that it will introduce around 10,000 units of electric vehicles in its fleet by 2025. The move comes in addition to the announcement of 100,000 EVs that Amazon plans to add globally, by 2030.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India said, "The partnership between Amazon India and Mahindra Electric is a welcome step which reaffirms India's significant progress in the e-mobility industry and highlights the role of automakers and e-commerce companies to achieve our environmental sustainability goals."

Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon said, "We are committed to building a supply chain that will minimize the environmental impact of our operations. The expansion of our Electric Vehicle fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025 is an integral milestone in our journey to become a sustainability leader in the industry."

As far as the Indian operations go, Amazon will acquire Mahindra Treo Zor electric tri-wheeler for its delivery fleet. Mahindra's battery powered e-rikshaw has already been deployed in seven cities so far including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow with Amazon India's network of delivery partners.

"We continue to work with several OEMs to build a fleet of 'Made in India' electric vehicles that ensure sustainable and safe deliveries of customer orders, and this partnership with Mahindra Electric is a testament of our commitment," Saxena added.