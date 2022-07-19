HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Electric Celebrates 50,000 Ev Three Wheeler Sales Milestone

Mahindra Electric celebrates 50,000-EV three-wheeler sales milestone

With its 50,000+ strong fleet of electric three-wheelers, Mahindra Electric has covered more than 133 million electric kilometres, saving 27,566 metric tonnes of CO₂.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2022, 09:59 AM
Mahindra Electric Tero Yaari
Mahindra Electric Tero Yaari
Mahindra Electric Tero Yaari
Mahindra Electric Tero Yaari

Mahindra Electric is celebrating the 50,000-sales milestone for its EV three-wheelers with its Treo and e-Alfa range. The Alfa Mini, which came out in 2017, was the first electric three-wheeler from the company, and since then the EV maker successfully launched the Treo, Treo Yaari, Treo Zor, and e Alfa Cargo EV three-wheeler models.

Out of all the electric three-wheelers that are a part of the company's portfolio, the Treo range has received the maximum number of awards such as the Global Awards for Excellence in auto retail marketing for electric three-wheeler of the year 2019 and made-in-India Innovation of the Year by ET Global Automotive Summit 2022 for the Treo and Apollo SCV of the Year 2021 as well as the ET Shark Awards 2021 for the Treo Zor.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

With its 50,000+ strong fleet of electric three-wheelers, Mahindra Electric has seen several milestones during its journey – having covered more than 133 million electric kilometres and saving 27,566 metric tonne of CO₂ that otherwise would have required more than 6.1 lakh trees to be planted. The brand has also received special recognition award from Apollo CV Magazine for the e Alfa, and has also won the Green Achiever 2022 award at the 3rd edition of the Green Vehicle Expo.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In a separate development, earlier in April, Mahindra Electric Mobility launched the new Alfa CNG model in both passenger and cargo variants - Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG and Alfa Load Plus - at a starting price of 2.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Lucknow).

Based on Mahindra Electric's three-wheeler Alfa brand, these models will be available across Mahindra dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2022, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Electric electric three-wheelers EVs EV electric mobility electric vehicles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th.
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ertiga CNG highway drive review: Same comfort at fraction of running cost
Ertiga CNG highway drive review: Same comfort at fraction of running cost
EVeium launches three electric scooters starting from ₹1.44 lakh
EVeium launches three electric scooters starting from 1.44 lakh
Mahindra Electric celebrates 50,000-EV three-wheeler sales milestone
Mahindra Electric celebrates 50,000-EV three-wheeler sales milestone
Limited-edition Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition launched at ₹1.52 lakh
Limited-edition Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition launched at 1.52 lakh
Indian Army flags off six-day motorcycle expedition to honor Kargil War victory
Indian Army flags off six-day motorcycle expedition to honor Kargil War victory

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city