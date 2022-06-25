HT Auto
Made-in-India combat vehicles now being used by Army in Ladakh

The newly introduced Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs) have been jointly developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization and the Tata group.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2022, 09:41 AM
These combat vehicles have been jointly developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization and the Tata group. (ANI)
Made In India Infantry Combat Vehicles or Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs) have now been deployed in the forward areas in Ladakh. These combat vehicles are being used to boost the movement and fighting capabilities of the troops deployed in the mountainous terrain. 

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, personally drove the new vehicle and quoted that the IPMVs are highly capable of being driven in the harsh terrain of the region. These combat vehicles have been specifically developed for challenging areas such as Ladakh where the movement of regular cars and trucks is restricted due to difficult terrain. "One can easily drive the vehicle and the driver can see 1,800 metres away from it. The weapon mounted on it can be controlled from inside," Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi told ANI.

The Indian Army took delivery of the Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs) in April this year and these vehicles have been thoroughly tried and tested to be used in the mountainous terrain of the Ladakh region. These combat vehicles have been developed jointly by the Defense Research and Development Organization and the Tata group.

(With Agency Inputs)

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2022, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: combat vehicles vehicles Army vehicles Indian Army Ladakh
