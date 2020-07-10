The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose a 55-hour lockdown till Monday across the state amid rising number of Covid-19 cases. The lockdown will come into force from 10 pm today and remain till 5 am on Monday.

In an order issued by the state’s Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, the government clarified that the move is to prevent further spreading of 'Covid-19 and communicable diseases like malaria, encephalitis, dengue and kala-azar'.

The fresh lockdown will not be different in nature from its previous versions when it comes to rules regarding vehicular movements. Major restrictions on outdoor movements will remain in place in a bid to break the transmission chain of the novel virus.

The state government’s order clearly states that there will be no restrictions on movement of those working in essential services, corona warriors, sanitation and the door-step delivery staff. Goods carrier vehicles would also not be restricted.

The order also says that national and state highways will remain open as well as the petrol pumps along side these highways will be operational. The state borders, especially between Noida and Delhi is likely to witness increased surveillance. Vehicles not involved in essential services are likely to face action from the law enforcement agencies for defying Covid-19 curbs.

Other Covid-19 rules, such as wearing masks while travelling or number of people inside a vehicle will remain same. However, vehicles which are not part of essential services will be stopped and penalised for breaking the Covid-19 curbs. E-passes issued by the UP authorities will be required to cross the border.

Lockdown violations by vehicles has been rampant in the state, especially in the western districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts. On Wednesday alone, eleven people were arrested and owners of 690 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Also read: 3 arrested, over 900 vehicles penalised in Noida for violating Covid-19 curbs)

Since the first phase of lockdown was imposed back in March 23, UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar saw more than 8,300 people being held, more than one lakh vehicles being issued challans and more than 2,000 vehicles impounded for the violations.

Till Thursday, Uttar Pradesh reported 1,248 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. There are 10,373 active cases, 21,127 discharged so far and 862 patients have succumbed to the infection.