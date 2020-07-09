Eleven people were arrested and owners of 690 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, one vehicle was impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Wednesday night, the police said, even as "Unlock 2" -- the phased reopening of activities that had been barred to contain the spread of Covid-19 -- began in Uttar Pradesh on July 1.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for Covid-19.

"Four FIRs were registered and 11 people arrested for violating Covid-19 curbs. A total of 1,556 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 690 of them, while one was impounded," the police said in a statement.

Fines totalling ₹95,500 were collected during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

More than 8,300 people have been held in Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to Covid-19 between March 23 (when the lockdown began in UP) and July 5, according to a police data.

Also, challans were issued to owners of 1,14,221 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 2,384 were impounded for the violations during the period, the data showed.

