HT Auto
Home Auto News Lexus India Extends Support To Its Flood Affected Cars In Bengaluru

Lexus India extends support to its flood affected cars in Bengaluru

Lexus India will also temporarily provide its customers with a spare car in case their cars are severely impacted due to Bengaluru floods.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2022, 11:49 AM
Bengaluru: Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Outer Ring Road after heavy monsoon rains, in Bellandur, Bengaluru. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Outer Ring Road after heavy monsoon rains, in Bellandur, Bengaluru. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Outer Ring Road after heavy monsoon rains, in Bellandur, Bengaluru. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Outer Ring Road after heavy monsoon rains, in Bellandur, Bengaluru.

Lexus India has extended support to its vehicles that have been affected by the floods in Bengaluru due to incessant torrential rains. The company has rolled out the ‘Lexus Cares Package’, under which, it will extend special support and rates for repairs of the brand's cars impacted by rains, flooding, or inundation in Bangalore. Further, affected Lexus cars will be given priority servicing including pick and faster delivery.

The company will also provide its customers with a spare Lexus car in case their cars are severely impacted and are in an immovable condition, till their new or repaired car arrives. The 'Lexus Cares Package' will also offer discount to owners on auto parts and labor. Additionally, a detailed interior and exterior care pack will be made available to owners without any additional cost.

(Also read | Bengaluru rains: Submerged Lexus, Bentley cars highlights current dismay)

By rolling out the package, Lexus believes that it is working on its continued endeavor in providing seamless experiences to its customers throughout the Lexus ownership journey. Owners of Lexus vehicles can also reach out to the company's customer care executives for any assistance through Lexus India Roadside Assistance and Lexus Owner's Desk that are available 24X7. “We stand by our customers in these difficult times and will take all steps to ensure they face minimal to no mobility challenges," said Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Earlier this week, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India also announced that it would offer assistance to the customers who have been affected by the flood situation in Bengaluru. The automaker has said that it will offer 24x7 free roadside assistance to the customers at no additional charge until 30th September 2022.

It has also taken a special service support campaign aiming at helping the customers to resume their normal life soon and have a safe driving experience. “Complimentary Road Side Assistance has been put in action for the affected cars which will be transported to the nearest dealership on a priority," a statement from the company read.

 

First Published Date: 08 Sep 2022, 11:40 AM IST
TAGS: Lexus
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Toyota Urban Cruiser being offered at discount of up to ₹70,000. Know why
Toyota Urban Cruiser being offered at discount of up to 70,000. Know why
Tesla Model 3 and Model Y car delivery time slashed again in China
Tesla Model 3 and Model Y car delivery time slashed again in China
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched: Will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched: Will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
Volkswagen launches Taigun Anniversary Edition, gets new colour and more
Volkswagen launches Taigun Anniversary Edition, gets new colour and more

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city