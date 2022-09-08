Lexus India extends support to its flood affected cars in Bengaluru

Lexus India will also temporarily provide its customers with a spare car in case their cars are severely impacted due to Bengaluru floods.

Lexus India has extended support to its vehicles that have been affected by the floods in Bengaluru due to incessant torrential rains. The company has rolled out the ‘Lexus Cares Package’, under which, it will extend special support and rates for repairs of the brand's cars impacted by rains, flooding, or inundation in Bangalore. Further, affected Lexus cars will be given priority servicing including pick and faster delivery.

The company will also provide its customers with a spare Lexus car in case their cars are severely impacted and are in an immovable condition, till their new or repaired car arrives. The 'Lexus Cares Package' will also offer discount to owners on auto parts and labor. Additionally, a detailed interior and exterior care pack will be made available to owners without any additional cost.

(Also read | Bengaluru rains: Submerged Lexus, Bentley cars highlights current dismay)

By rolling out the package, Lexus believes that it is working on its continued endeavor in providing seamless experiences to its customers throughout the Lexus ownership journey. Owners of Lexus vehicles can also reach out to the company's customer care executives for any assistance through Lexus India Roadside Assistance and Lexus Owner's Desk that are available 24X7. “We stand by our customers in these difficult times and will take all steps to ensure they face minimal to no mobility challenges," said Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Earlier this week, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India also announced that it would offer assistance to the customers who have been affected by the flood situation in Bengaluru. The automaker has said that it will offer 24x7 free roadside assistance to the customers at no additional charge until 30th September 2022.

It has also taken a special service support campaign aiming at helping the customers to resume their normal life soon and have a safe driving experience. “Complimentary Road Side Assistance has been put in action for the affected cars which will be transported to the nearest dealership on a priority," a statement from the company read.

First Published Date: