Bengaluru rains: Submerged Lexus, Bentley cars highlights current dismay

Nature's fury strikes one and all. Pair it with abject civic apathy and the sign reads ‘Welcome to Bengaluru.’ Such has been the situation under heavy downpour in the capital city of Bengaluru that while many low-lying, middle-class localities have a woeful waterlogging situation, some extremely posh residential areas too have at least knee-deep water. A video shared on Twitter shows people being ferried from one place to another on a tractor as it moves past submerged Lexus and Bentley models worth crores.

The video shared by Rakshith Shivaram, a Congress politician, shows a tractor moving through a posh residential locality, purportedly in Whitefield area. Shivaram claims that each property here is worth crores but the video itself shows the sorry state of affairs. A number of Lexus models and at least one Bentley are seen with their front bumpers entirely submerged in rainwater. The Bentley itself would be worth around ₹5 crore.

These are houses worth more than 30Cr #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/6D5z29AKLd — Rakshith Shivaram/ರಕ್ಷಿತ್ ಶಿವರಾಂ (@Bkrs_Rakshith) September 6, 2022

While it is safe to assume that none of these luxury vehicles are moving even an inch till the water recedes, the extend of damage - if any - would only be ascertained after an inspection. Water entering the engine bay area can play havoc to the mechanics of any car. In the best case scenario, it would result in rusting issues. In the worst case, the electronics and engine itself would be damaged, often without any scope of repairs.

Super luxury vehicles tend to suffer most during flood-like situations because most models have a low ground clearance. And even if one takes maximum precaution and keeps such vehicles parked, not much can be done in the face of water levels rising in the area.

Over the past few days, Bengaluru has been slammed by record rains leading to many key roads in the city going completely under rainwater. While some areas are indeed better off than others, most parts of the city have turned into islands of sorts. Traffic in Bengaluru is infamous but it has come to an absolute standstill in the face of most-recent rains.

