Land Rover lines up its SUVs to help emergency services fight coronavirus

Land Rover is acclaimed for its reliability as much as it is known for its capabilities around the world. Little wonder then that it has become the vehicle of choice for several emergency services around the world, especially now in the battle against coronavirus pandemic in full swing.

Land Rover recently took to Twitter to announce that it has begun providing emergency services and organisations with its vehicles to help personnel in their endeavour against coronavirus pandemic. "As the world faces an extraordinary challenge, #LandRover is focusing efforts towards supporting our global communities in the fight against #Covid19 by providing vehicles and expertise to emergency services and organisations like ​our partners the Red Cross," the tweet read.

From the accompanying photos shared, it is clear that the SUV of choice is the Defender, an SUV born and bred for the outdoors. The vehicle was the car of choice for stunts in the latest James Bond movie - No Time to Die, which - ironically- received a push back in its release date due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Defender was also launched in India earlier in March at ₹69.99 lakh (ex showroom). It gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine in India with peak power of 300 Ps and peak torque rating of 400 Nm. (Full report here)

With India and several other countries in lock down mode to check the spread of coronavirus, it is clearly not the best time for automakers around the world but gestures like providing vehicles to help emergency personnel could go a long way in making a difference.