Lamborghini may debut limited-run Sian as homage to Countach on May 18: Report

Lamborghini might reveal a limited-edition Sian on 18 May, paying homage to the Countach that turned 50 this year, sources told The Supercar Blog. The Countach Homage special edition may be built in just 50 to 100 units.

The Italian carmaker has announced a press event on May 18 for the presentation of the vision for the future of Automobili Lamborghini. It is expected that the special edition car will be revealed at this event.

The special edition Lamborghini Sian will get a unique exterior with design elements inspired by the original Countach, as per the Supercar Blog report. Lamborghini, probably, will not make any changes to the Sian's powertrain. The special edition vehicle will be powered by a naturally aspirated six-litre V12 engine that will churn power output of 785 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque. The mild-hybrid system will feature a 48 V electric motor that will add another 34 hp and 28 lb-ft for a total output of 807 hp.

The report also states that the special edition car will be unveiled privately on May 17 in front of select dealers and top customers. The Countach Homage supercar is rumoured to cost about $3 million.

In 2016, Lamborghini had unveiled the Aventador Miura Homage which was a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the iconic Miura. The Countach Homage Sian seems to be based on the same formula of fusion.

Talking about the original Lamborghini Countach, it was showcased for the first time at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show as the Lamborghini LP500 concept. From 1974 to 1990 and 1,999, Lamborghini produced Countachs in five different series. Lamborghini says that apart from millions of posters featuring the vehicle that used to adorn walls of automotive enthusiasts, the Countach was also featured in all the international automotive magazines of its time.