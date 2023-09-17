 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition offers ultimate luxury

Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition has been priced at ₹2.50 crore (ex-showroom)
The special edition sports coupe celebrates a journey of eight years in hybrid electric battery technology
It gets an exclusive Hakugin Exterior pearlescent white paint scheme
It has been inspired by the traditional porcelain craftsmanship - Hakugin
The car rides on 21-inch matte aluminium alloy wheels and gets jet-black highlights on the grille
There's a fixed aero-inspired wing and front bumper canards to improve aerodynamics
The cabin gets an exclusive Kachi-Blue interior and Alcantara leather upholstery
It sources power from 3.5-litre naturally-aspirated V6 engine paired with an electric motor
The petrol engine offers 296 bhp and 348 Nm of peak torque