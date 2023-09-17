 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition offers ultimate luxury

Published Sep 17, 2023

Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition has been priced at 2.50 crore (ex-showroom)

The special edition sports coupe celebrates a journey of eight years in hybrid electric battery technology

It gets an exclusive Hakugin Exterior pearlescent white paint scheme

It has been inspired by the traditional porcelain craftsmanship - Hakugin

The car rides on 21-inch matte aluminium alloy wheels and gets  jet-black highlights on the grille

There's a fixed aero-inspired wing and front bumper canards to improve aerodynamics

The cabin gets an exclusive Kachi-Blue interior and Alcantara leather upholstery

It sources power from 3.5-litre naturally-aspirated V6 engine paired with an electric motor

The petrol engine offers 296 bhp and 348 Nm of peak torque
The electric motor churns out 177 bhp and 330 Nm. For more details...
