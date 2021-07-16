Lamborghini introduces four special editions of Huracan EVO in Mexico

To commemorate its 10th anniversary, Lamborghini Mexico has created four special editions of Huracan EVO. It has been designed by Lamborghini's Mexican distributor Grand Chelem and Ad Personam which is the luxury automaker's exclusive customisation program. The four celebratory models represent four key elements of Mexican culture -- Vita (Life), Morte (Death), Sogno (Dream) and Tempo (Time). These models come in some unique hues and plaques symbolising each theme.

The special edition Vita has been coloured in a special shade of green and gold that represents life and nature. The exterior design is contrasted with fine gold details inside. The Lamborghini Huracan EVO Vita edition comes with an eagle emblem that celebrates freedom and successes in life. On the other hand, the Lamborghini Huracan EVO Morte edition has an emblem of a skull. According to the automaker it has been put to celebrate the experiences that prepare one for the journey between life and death. The blue exterior of the car complements the interior with bronze stitching.

(Also read | Lamborghini Huracan STO road-legal race car launched at ₹4.99 crore)

Lamborghini says that the Sogno model is the most distinctive of the four special edition models. With a light blue exterior accompanied by golden highlights, the car comes with a plaque of a two-headed dragon that intends to capture fantasy and dreams. The interior of the car has a two-tone configuration with white and black tones. The seats also have golden stitching. Coming to the Tempo model, it has a plaque of a snake that represents the reinvention of oneself by the shedding of skin. The black exterior of the car with comes Bronzo Serse underlines. The interior has dark hues with bronze accents around the seats, trim and stitching.

(Also read | This 4,000 hp Lamborghini runs on water, oozes out opulence from every inch)

Lamborghini’s first showroom in Mexico opened in 2010. Automobili Lamborghini chief marketing and sales officer Federico Foschini notes that these four special-edition models will give clients endless possibilities in terms of configuring their own Lamborghini. The special edition Huracan EVO super sports cars will be on display throughout Mexico City’s notable landmarks soon.