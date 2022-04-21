Lamborghini Huracan achieves production milestone of 20,000 units

Automobili Lamborghini on Thursday announced that it has rolled out the 20,000th Huracan model from its production facility. The 20,000th model is a Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) wrapped in a Grigio Acheso Matt (gray) paintwork for a client in the Principality of Monaco. The brand's Huracan model has been a part of its success for eight years, offering a range12 road and three racing versions.

Lamborghini noted that since 2014, 71% of the Huracan customers have chosen the coupé versions and 29% the open-air derivatives. The US has been its top market, where more than 32% of all Huracán versions have been delivered in the last eight years, followed by the UK and Greater China. In 2021 too, Huracán models largely contributed to the sales record with a strong increase of sales up to 2,586 units, thanks to the positive response garnered by the Huracan STO. More than 60% of Huracans delivered so far have featured Ad Personam customization drawing thanks to a vast palette of colors, trims and special material.

The first Huracan coupé debuted at the 2014 Geneva motor show with four-wheel drive, 610 hp, a top speed of 325 km/h and acceleration from 0-100 km/h of 3.2 seconds. The Huracán LP 610-4 Spyder was unveiled at Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2015. The 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 is the same as in the coupé and develops 610 hp. The latest in the Huracán family is the Huracan Tecnica, which was unveiled in April with rear-wheel drive V10 engine.

In 2021, Lamborghini became the first automaker to incorporate complete vehicle system control by Amazon Alexa in the Huracan EVO, and also first to adopt the what:three:words function for accurate navigation anywhere in the world. Further, Huracan features in a host of video games and E-sports competitions including FORZA Horizon, Gran Turismo, Rocket League and Assetto Corsa Competizione.

