These many Lamborghini Huracan supercars sold in India in 9 years

Lamborghini has turned out to be one of the most sought-after supercar brands in India
The company recently delivered the 150th example of the Huracan supercar
Huracan arrived in India nine years ago in 2014
The Huracan coupe arrived first, followed by the Spyder
The rear-wheel drive Performante and Performance Spyder arrived in 2016 and 2018, respectively
The Huracan EVO Coupe and Spyder arrived in 2019
The Super Trofeo Omologata version arrived in 2021
Huracan Tecnica and Huracan Sterrato versions arrived in 2022
The model is now at the end of its production run