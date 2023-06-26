These many Lamborghini Huracan supercars sold in India in 9 years

Published Jun 26, 2023

Lamborghini has turned out to be one of the most sought-after supercar brands in India

The company recently delivered the 150th example of the Huracan supercar

Huracan arrived in India nine years ago in 2014

 The Huracan coupe arrived first, followed by the Spyder

The rear-wheel drive Performante and Performance Spyder arrived in 2016 and 2018, respectively

The Huracan EVO Coupe and Spyder arrived in 2019

The Super Trofeo Omologata version arrived in 2021

Huracan Tecnica and Huracan Sterrato versions arrived in 2022

The model is now at the end of its production run
