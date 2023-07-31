HT Auto
Urus, Huracan lead Lamborghini to post record sales in first half of 2023

Automobili Lamborghini has posted record sales and profitability in the first half of 2023 thanks to the success of Urus and Huracan brands. Both the SUV and the V10 sports car have together achieved global deliveries of 5,341 units, which is up 4.9% as compared to the first half of 2022. The company saw its revenue grow to €1,421 million, which is an increase of 6.7% over the same period in the year-ago period.

The sports car maker's operating income rose 7.2% to a record of €456 million when compared to €425 million in 2022. Three regions that saw the highest deliveries of the Lamborghini cars include EMEA, America, and Asia Pacific, taking 2,285, 1,857 and 1,199 cars respectively. “The positive trend reinforces our expectation that we will close the year with further record results in all the key financial metrics," said Paolo Poma, Managing Director and CFO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Also Read : Lamborghini readying its first electric car for 2028 debut. Details here

In terms of individual markets, the first place was grabbed by the United States with 1,625 Lamborghini cars delivered. This was followed by the United Kingdom with 514 Lamborghini cars delivered. Next is Germany that took deliveries of 511 Lamborghini cars, followed by Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau taking deliveries of 450 units. These were followed by Japan with 280 units and Italy with 270 units.

The year 2023 also saw the launch of the all-new Lamborghini Revuelto, the company's first plug-in hybrid. It was unveiled in March while pre-orders have already covered more than two years of production. The year also saw the debut of the SC63, the LMDh hybrid prototype which has been designed to compete at the top level of endurance racing.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2023, 16:54 PM IST

