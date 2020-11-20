Lamborghini cars are meant to thrill as they speed down tracks and roads across the world. And while these iconic sports cars have also set hearts racing thanks to the mammoth roar from the exhausts, the brand is now providing a more pleasant ear-full experience by partnering for a range of wireless headphones and earphones.

Automobili Lamborghini on Friday announced it has joined hands with New York-based premium audio brand Master & Dynamic to co-brand a range of these premium ear pieces which pay ode to the elements that have defined cars rolled out by the Italian company. As such, the automotive design philosophies that have and continue to highlight Lamborghini cars find their subtle ways into these devices as well.

The inaugural collection is available in three distinct and eye-catching colorways. The headphones are available in silver metal/light grey/yellow Alcantara; black metal black/yellow Alcantara; and black metal/black/grey Alcantara. Alcantara, an Italian luxury material, is widely used in Lamborghini interiors. The MW07 PLUS acetate earphones draw from the cars’ striking finishes while the charging cases celebrate Lamborghini’s use of matt paint.

The characteristic Lamborghini 'Y' motif appears elegantly on all models.

And while we still wait for a fully battery-powered Lamborghini to race to markets the world over, the ear pieces get 24 hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.0 with a 30m/100ft connection.

The partnership, Lamborghini says, is another diverse way of connecting with people who believe in the best of everything they want to experience. "The combination of design sophistication and technology in delivering a purity of sound is a talent shared by Lamborghini and Master & Dynamic," says Katia Bassi, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.