Lamborghini celebrates production of 400th Huracán racing car

Lamborghini is celebrating the production milestone of 400 Huracan racing cars manufactured in the company's Sant’Agata Bolognese facility since 2014. 400 Huracán Super Trofeo and GT3s have been produced on the same assembly line as the road cars.

The first Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo was presented to the world in 2014, which replaced the Gallardo as the car of choice in Lamborghini’s single-make championship in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. A year later, Lamborghini introduced the Huracán GT3, marking its official entry into GT racing.

In the next six seasons of the racing championship, the Huracán GT3 and its successor GT3 Evo, won nearly 100 races including a record three consecutive wins at the prestigious Daytona 24 Hours. Other feats attained by the GT3 Evo include a win at the coveted Sebring 12 Hours twice as well as the “triple crown" of the GT World Challenge Europe in 2019. In 2020 alone, 24 different teams represented the Huracán GT3 Evos in 15 national and international championships, covering a total of 20,000 kilometres across 88 different drivers.

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo

The production milestone of the racing car was celebrated at a special event that was attended by the company's President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann, Chief Technical Officer Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Manufacturing Officer Ranieri Niccoli and Head of Motorsport Giorgio Sanna. "In a few years Squadra Corse has established itself in the most important international competitions and the Huracán GT3 and Super Trofeo are an undisputed point of reference in the Gran Turismo category," said Winkelmann.

Guests at the event also included various technicians who build both the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo and GT3 Evo every day.

Late last year, Lamborghini took covers off the Huracan STO RWD - a track monster which is also road legal. It is powered by a V10 engine which helps it to leap to 100 kmph in three seconds.