Baahubali Prabhas drives home Lamborghini Aventador S, pics go viral

Prabhas Raju, the star of the South Indian blockbuster Baahubali, has added a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster to his car collection. The Italian supercar costs nearly ₹6 crore in India and is one of the most popular cars from the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based exotic carmaker. The Baahubali superstar took delivery of his latest supercar recently on the birth anniversary of his father Surya Narayana Raju. Images of Prabhas taking the Lamborghini's delivery have now gone viral on the internet.
The delivery of Prabhas' new car was all the more special since it was on the day of his father's birth anniversary. The South India actor has also said in the past that he had gifted his father a car on his birthday a few years back. Apart from the recently added Lamborghini Aventador S, the Saaho star also has several very exclusive and premium cars in his garage including the Rolls-Royce Phantom VII, BMW X3, Land Rover Range Rover and the Jaguar XJR.