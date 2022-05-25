KTM PRO-XP unfolds three Adventure tours in India for 2022. Full schedule here

Customers will be able to cover an average distance of 1200 km over 12-14 days during the KTM tours, covering different kinds of terrain including tarmac, gravel, river crossing, sand and slush.

KTM India has announced three new adventure tours under the aegis of the KTM Pro-XP program. This event is a riding and community engagement program that allows the KTM user to embark on long trips along with other fellow riders, and also hone their riding skills along the way. The event also includes free technique improvement sessions across trail, track and tarmac for KTM owners.

KTM's ride management team has curated tours to Spiti, Ladakh, and North-East. These tours will be led by ace adventure motorcyclists including Ouseph Chacko, Phillippe Geelhand, Varad More and Nilesh Dhumal. The company adds that the riders that sign up for the event will be able to bring out their ‘true potential’ with the learnings from the champion riders.

“The KTM Pro-XP platform is designed to help our owners discover their true biking potential. We want them to know that they ride a high-performance motorcycle that is built to deliver a superior experience on street and off-road. This season, we are launching three mega-adventure tours to Spiti, Ladakh and the Northeast," says Sumeet Narang, President Probiking.

Customers will be able to cover an average distance of 1200 km over 12-14 days during the KTM tours, covering different kinds of terrain including tarmac, gravel, river crossing, sand and slush. Also, participants will have to face several challenges such as riding uphill at high altitudes, enduring tough weather conditions, and navigating narrow mountain roads as part of this challenging ride. “These tours promise to test the capabilities of both man and machine through a series of specially crafted experiences," added Narang.

Here is the full KTM tour calendar for the year 2022:

· Spiti: 9th to 20th July 2022

· Ladakh:20th August to 3rd September 2022

· Northeast:1st to 14th October 2022

Registration for the event has commenced at the company's official website.

