The motorcycle comes with a retro-classic design that is in line with the W175, priced at ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom)
The motorcycle sports a retro-themed circular multi-reflector headlamp
There is a semi-analogue single-pod instrument cluster with a small digital display
The Kawasaki W175 Street motorcycle is available in two colour options: Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Gray
Built on a semi-double cradle frame, the motorcycle runs on black alloy wheels wrapped with tubular tyres
It gets 270 mm front disc brake with single-channel ABS, while suspension duty is done by telescopic front forks and dual shockers
Instead of split seats, the motorcycle gets a long single seat delivering the old-school vibe
The motorcycle gets retro-themed chunky taillight and round turn indicators
A 177 cc single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox is there churning out 12.82 bhp peak power and 13.3 Nm maximum torque