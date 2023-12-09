Kawasaki India launched W175 Street at India Bike Week 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 09, 2023

The motorcycle comes with a retro-classic design that is in line with the W175, priced at 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom)

The motorcycle sports a retro-themed circular multi-reflector headlamp

There is a semi-analogue single-pod instrument cluster with a small digital display

The Kawasaki W175 Street motorcycle is available in two colour options: Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Gray

 Check product page

Built on a semi-double cradle frame, the motorcycle runs on black alloy wheels wrapped with tubular tyres

It gets 270 mm front disc brake with single-channel ABS, while suspension duty is done by telescopic front forks and dual shockers

Instead of split seats, the motorcycle gets a long single seat delivering the old-school vibe

The motorcycle gets retro-themed chunky taillight and round turn indicators

A 177 cc single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox is there churning out 12.82 bhp peak power and 13.3 Nm maximum torque
Check more on Kawasaki W175 Street
Click Here