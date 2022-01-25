Kinetic Green Energy partners Chinese EV maker to develop electric two-wheelers

Pune-based Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions has collaborated with China-based electric vehicle giant Aima Technology Group to co-design and develop electric two-wheelers as the domestic market grows. The company said that through this partnership it plans to aggressively ramp up the E2W business and build the capacity of up to 5-lakh units a year in the next two years.

The Chinese EV maker will assist Kinetic with design and support for the modification and rapid localisation of the models to suit requirements. Both the companies aim to launch at least three new models in the country in 2023 that will also include models from Aima's new advanced high-speed scooter platform. Kinetic already launched two electric scooters last year called Kinetic Zing and Kinetic Zoom.

The initial models that will be developed under the partnership will be marketed under the Kinetic brand. The company also added the partners have explored launching co-branded models in the future, including bringing new global brands to India. Within a year, Kinetic and Aima further plan to explore a joint venture where Kinetic will leverage its brand and production capabilities and Aima can leverage its technology, R&D and global outreach to expand massively, noted the company.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder-CEO, Kinetic Green shared the company's vision to bring advanced, innovative yet affordable electric vehicles to the Indian mass market. “We are delighted to partner with the world's largest and leading EV player, Aima, and are looking forward to working together with them," added Motwani. Su Yuhang, President, Aima Technology Group informed about India being a priority for global investment to push clean mobility forward. “Together, we believe that we can co-develop the first-class product for Indian customers, and through localisation, we can gain a competitive advantage and become the market-leading force," conveyed Yuhang.

