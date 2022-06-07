Kerala-based Acsia Technologies to develop infotainment software for BMW

Technopark-based Acsia Technologies, an automotive software company, has been selected as a software development provider by Garmin, a global provider of GPS-enabled products, to develop infotainment systems for German automotive giant BMW. Acsia will team up with Germany-based AOX Technologies to develop infotainment systems for BMW.

The company, in a release, said it has signed a contract with Garmin and will place its engineers in Germany while major software development activities will be done at Acsia's delivery centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Jijimon Chandran, CEO of Acsia Technologies, said the company was selected through a long evaluation process.

He said Acsia was one of the very few Indian companies to do a major automotive software project for the German carmakers. "With this cooperation, we further strengthen our foothold in the global automotive sector. Through the project, the engineers at Acsia and upcoming engineering talents in this part of the world will have the opportunity to work with a world-class automotive brand. Thanks to Garmin management for choosing Acsia and we look forward to a deeper association in future," Chandran said.

Acsia has extensive experience in developing infotainment and connected car production programmes for the world's leading automotive carmakers and Tier-1 companies. The company leverages this expertise to build world-class infotainment and integrated cockpit systems for BMW through its association with Garmin and AOX.

Acsia's development centres are equipped with TISAX, ASPICE and other mandatory certifications to develop such solutions, the release said. "Acsia together with AOX, being a Garmin software development partner will further strengthen our competencies. We look forward to this association to offer digital cockpits to our customers," Craig Puder, Garmin, vice president of automotive OEM engineering, said.

Acsia has been associating with Kerala government's Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) in terms of giving inputs to automotive-related courses offered by them.

