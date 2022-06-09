Jaguar Land Rover enhances navigation precision, even  in remote localtions

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced a software over-the-air (SOTA) update on its range of car models that, according to it, would be able to further enhance navigation capabilities while also adding to the convenience by integrating what3words global location technology. What3words refers to a technology that, to put simply, gives every 3m x 3m square in the world an address which could lead to accurate navigation commands and results.

JLR, in a press statement, explained that once a system has received this update, the owner or occupant of a vehicle would be able to put in the what3words address directly into the Pivi Pro Infotainment system in the cabin. Also important to note here is that every model sold by the brand which comes with Pivi Pro infotainment system will get the update.

The updated system will continue with its other starring highlight features like turn-by-turn navigation and real-time traffic updates while still allowing for a more customized and personal interactive experience. “This world-changing technology is all about simplification, providing our customers with a seamless modern luxury experience that means they can find their way anywhere in the world without having to worry about connectivity," says Mark Carter, Navigation Product Owner, Digital Product Platform at JLR.

JLR further chooses to highlight that there is a continuing focus on making its in-built navigation system as accurate in remote locations across the world as it is in populated areas.

First Published Date: