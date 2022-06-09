HT Auto
Home Auto News Jaguar Land Rover Enhances Navigation Precision, Even In Remote Localtions

Jaguar Land Rover enhances navigation precision, even  in remote localtions

Jaguar Land Rover claims what3words global location technology makes it easier for occupants to navigate to intended destinations, even in far-flung areas.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2022, 03:34 PM
Jaguar Land Rover models are fitted with an advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system.
Jaguar Land Rover models are fitted with an advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system.
Jaguar Land Rover models are fitted with an advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system.
Jaguar Land Rover models are fitted with an advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced a software over-the-air (SOTA) update on its range of car models that, according to it, would be able to further enhance navigation capabilities while also adding to the convenience by integrating what3words global location technology. What3words refers to a technology that, to put simply, gives every 3m x 3m square in the world an address which could lead to accurate navigation commands and results.

JLR, in a press statement, explained that once a system has received this update, the owner or occupant of a vehicle would be able to put in the what3words address directly into the Pivi Pro Infotainment system in the cabin. Also important to note here is that every model sold by the brand which comes with Pivi Pro infotainment system will get the update.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jaguar Xe (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.66 kmpl
₹46.64 - 48.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The updated system will continue with its other starring highlight features like turn-by-turn navigation and real-time traffic updates while still allowing for a more customized and personal interactive experience. “This world-changing technology is all about simplification, providing our customers with a seamless modern luxury experience that means they can find their way anywhere in the world without having to worry about connectivity," says Mark Carter, Navigation Product Owner, Digital Product Platform at JLR.

JLR further chooses to highlight that there is a continuing focus on making its in-built navigation system as accurate in remote locations across the world as it is in populated areas.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 03:34 PM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Land Rover JLR Land Rover
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has started work on Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra. The contractor is attempting a world record to build the 75-km highway in less than five days.
NHAI aims new Guinness World Record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in June.
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Jaguar Land Rover enhances navigation precision, even in remote localtions
Jaguar Land Rover enhances navigation precision, even in remote localtions
BMW India kick-starts pre-monsoon service campaign
BMW India kick-starts pre-monsoon service campaign
Polestar cars to get environment-friendly materials inside their cabins
Polestar cars to get environment-friendly materials inside their cabins
BMW M2 to be the last pure ICE M car, confirms M division CEO Frank van Meel
BMW M2 to be the last pure ICE M car, confirms M division CEO Frank van Meel
India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line announced
India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line announced

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city