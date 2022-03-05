India looking for mass EV charging technology to build in India: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has urged US companies to come and invest in India at a time when world's leading EV maker Tesla is in talks with Centre to start its business here.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged US companies to come and invest in India to help bolster the domestic EV charging infrastructure. During his address on ‘Rebuilding Infrastructure for India 2.0’, a part of ‘Reimagining India 2.0 series’, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways emphasised on battery swapping technology too.

Gadkari said, “US-based companies can collaborate with our research and development reports towards EV factory technology and the retrofitting industry. The government is strongly encouraging solar and the best charging mechanism for electric mobility."

Gadkari said that the government is working on the battery-swapping policy and standards for EV batteries. He said it is a huge opportunity for all the technologies as batteries swapping is a completely new sector.

“Both countries have a huge pool of young and talented engineers working on the most advanced technology. I sincerely hope you will come forward and form joint ventures to realise the benefit of advanced technology in the area of construction, alternative, prevail, and agriculture practices," Gadkari said.

Gadkari urged US companies to come and invest in India. “Technocrats like you can participate in the drive to develop the best system for India," he said, adding that India is allowing 100 per cent FDI in the road sector and there are huge opportunities for joint ventures.

Currently, Taiwan-based Gogoro has joined hands with Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturers Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy for battery-swapping network in India.

India currently has a number of electric two-wheelers which come with swappable batteries. EV makers like Okinawa Autotech, Simple Energy, Bounce are some of the brands which manufacture electric two-wheelers with such technology. Increasing the network of battery-swap technology in India will not only help such models, but also provide an alternative to the plug-and-charge mechanism used in some of the other EVs.

Gogoro's battery swapping ecosystem is an established leading solution for the electric refuelling of lightweight urban vehicles. In less than five years, it has accumulated over USD 1 billion in revenue and more than 4.5 lakh battery swap subscribers.

