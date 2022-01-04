In fight vs GM, Ford doubles production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup

In the interview, Farley had also hinted at doubling the production capacity for the model over the next two years at the company's Rouge factory near its Dearborn, Michigan headquarters.

Ford is also looking at tripling its annual production capacity for the popular Mustang Mach-E electric crossover model to more than 200,000 units by 2023 in order to meet the ‘better-than-anticipated’ demand. Further, the automaker informed that it will have the annual capacity to build 600,000 units of electric vehicles globally within 24 months, and that is when it aims to become ‘the No. 2 electric vehicle maker in North America’, behind Tesla.

The carmaker plans to build its future electric vehicles in places include the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Germany, as per industry researcher AutoForecast Solutions.

The 2022 F-150 Lightning from Ford will come at a starting price of $39,974, and is being aimed at both retail and commercial customers.

(with inputs from Reuters)