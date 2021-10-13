In a first, JLR pilots blockchain-based digital supply chain for leather

In a first, Jaguar Land Rover has piloted the use of blockchain technology in its digital supply chain for leather to ensure full transparency and sustainability. The initiative is a part of the company's commitment to reduce the environmental and ethical impact of its products across their lifecycle. Jaguar Land Rover aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

Through the digital supply chain, the company has been able to assess the carbon footprint of its leather supply network, and trace its lowest carbon leather from farm to finished article. This has bee done in partnership with supply chain traceability provider Circulor, UK leather manufacturer Bridge of Weir Leather Company and the University of Nottingham to trail the use of the traceability technology.

The automaker aims to offer its customers more sustainable interior material choices for their models, such as Kvadrat, which is a refined wool blend textile that comes paired with a suede cloth made from 53 recycled plastic bottles per vehicle. This interior material is available on the company's all-electric I-PACE SUV.

Jaguar created a ‘digital twin’ of the new raw material and tracked its progress through the leather supply chain simultaneously in the real world, digitally. The technology used a combination of GPS data, biometrics and QR codes to digitally verify the movement of leather at every step of the process, based on the blockchain technology.

During this leather verification process, the company was also able to create a repeatable blueprint for tracing a single piece of leather at every stage. This blueprint can be used across its global supply chain and by other industries that rely on leather. “The outcome from this world-first trial will allow us to further improve the sustainability of the leather supply chain around the globe, ensuring the complete traceability of raw materials from origin to vehicle," said Dave Owen, Jaguar Land Rover Executive Director of Supply Chain.