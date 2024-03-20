IIT Delhi launches EV and charging infrastructure certificate programme

As India gears up for a monumental shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has taken a step by launching the second batch of its certificate programme on the fundamentals of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. The certificate program is designed to cater to the escalating demand for specialised and skilled professionals in the EV sector.

With the Indian government's ambitious policies and initiatives to promote EV adoption, the program aims to equip mid-career professionals with the necessary skills to excel in this rapidly growing industry.

The five-month online program, comprising 55 hours of learning, will focus on developing new products, processes, and infrastructure that promote sustainability and protect the environment. Participants will gain insights into battery design fundamentals and other essential skills necessary to thrive in the EV industry.

A green revolution on the horizon

The EV market in India is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49 per cent from 2022 to 2030. By 2030, annual sales of EVs are expected to surpass one crore units, generating five crore direct and indirect jobs. This highlights the immense potential and opportunities that lie ahead in the EV industry.

The programme aligns with the government's efforts to promote EV manufacturing in India through policies such as FAME, production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, and manufacturing advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries. This aligns with the growing trend among Indian consumers who are increasingly considering EVs for their next car purchase, driven by a growing concern for sustainability.

The inaugural cohort of the programme showcased a diverse array of industry backgrounds, with professionals from sectors such as electrical and electronics, automotive, energy, computer networking, software, and IT industries. This diversity reflects the broad appeal of the program across various professional realms.

Speaking at the announcement, Santanu Kumar Mishra, Professor at IIT Delhi, expressed his pride in introducing the programme, emphasising its role in providing professionals with a transformative learning experience in mastering the intricacies of electric vehicles. He highlighted the programme's commitment to empowering learners to emerge as pioneers in the realm of electric transportation.

The programme's curriculum covers modules such as EV charging infrastructure, fundamentals of EVs and motors, battery technology, communication and security, and protection of EV chargers.

Upon completion of the program, learners can explore exciting career opportunities as battery engineers, charging infrastructure specialists, power electronics engineers, hardware engineers, and more. The program's state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and Direct-to-Device (D2D) delivery mode ensure a seamless learning experience.

