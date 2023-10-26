HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai Reports Estimate Beating Profit Powered By Luxury Car And Ev Growth

Hyundai reports estimate-beating profit powered by luxury car and EV growth

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Hyundai Motor Co. reported third-quarter earnings that beat analyst forecasts thanks to strong sales of luxury models and electric vehicles, as well as the Korean won’s continued weakness.

Hyundai
File photo: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City. (REUTERS)
Hyundai
File photo: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City.

Consolidated operating profit for the three months through September rose 146% from a year earlier - when the company booked one-off warranty provisions — to 3.8 trillion won ($2.8 billion), beating the 3.6 trillion won mean estimate from 24 analysts. Sales rose 8.7% to 41 trillion won.

The company said it sold nearly 169,000 electrified models in the period, an increase of more than 33% from a year earlier. Total global vehicle sales topped 1.04 million, rising about 2% outside Korea, helped by strength in North America, Europe and India, it said. But they fell 33% in China.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai IONIQ 6
₹ 65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹ 44.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
₹ 65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Sales momentum should be “enhanced thanks to improved production status, stronger demand for Hyundai, Genesis-branded models and lower inventory levels," despite global uncertainties such as geopolitical tensions, interest rate fluctuations and rising inflation, Hyundai said in a statement Thursday.

Sales of luxury models, including Genesis and sport-utility vehicles accounted for almost 60% of the quarterly total, while battery-powered vehicles accounted for 6.3%. Hyundai also announced 1,500 won per share cash payout to shareholders. The won weakened about 2.4% against the dollar in the quarter.

Hyundai said it plans to introduce more EV models globally, including the Kona EV, Genesis GV60, Electrified G80 and GV70, as well as its Ioniq 6. The fifth-generation Santa Fe SUV should help sales momentum this year, it said.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST
TAGS: Ioniq 6 Hyundai Hyundai Hyundai Motor Company Ioniq 5 Ioniq 6

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.