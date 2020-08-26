Hyundai Motor reveals first glimpse of new gravity-powered Soapbox Ride

Hyundai Motor has revealed the first glimpse of its 'Soapbox Ride' - a new project taking shape in its Design Center in Europe. The concept is a gravity-powered and non-motorized vehicle for downhill road racing.

In the teaser image, the shape of the soapbox ride can be seen against a dark background. The vehicle is painted yellow, and the Hyundai logo is visible on the side.

The vehicle features a gently-sloping silhouette at a 45-degree angle. Its exposed wheels and a low-lying frame give it a dynamic character. One can easily make out long, straight lines stretching at an angle across the car’s body – a look shared with Hyundai's 45 concept car.

Hyundai says that the term "soapbox" refers to a motorless, gravity-propelled vehicle that was traditionally raced by children on a downhill road. Originally made from discarded wooden soap crates, today most of these boast more modern and sophisticated designs. They are particularly popular in Europe and North America, where many soapbox derbies take place.

The new vehicle inspired by the design of the traditional soapbox will soon be made accessible for customers around Europe. Details about the vehicle's full design and pricing will be revealed in coming days.