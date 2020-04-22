Hyundai Motor is celebrating Earth Day with a new film as part of its Global Hydrogen Campaign with the K-pop group BTS.

On April 14, a video of BTS’ V was posted on the official social media accounts of Hyundai. The newly released film features BTS members each highlighting an element of the nature that needs to be treasured, like ‘emerald ocean’, ‘pure-white’, ‘sky blue’, ‘sun-kissed’, ‘crystalline raindrops’, ‘starlit’, and ‘woody fresh’.

Hyundai’s flagship fuel cell electric vehicle Nexo appears toward the end of the film, presenting the company’s vision for hydrogen energy as the positive energy for a better future.

The Hyundai Nexo went on sale in 2019. The company claims the car can do a range of around 610 kms. It can generate max power of 161 hp and 394 Nm of torque. It is mostly sold in the United States due to availability of hydrogen fuelling infrastructure.

The 60- and 120-second versions of the film premiered globally on the company’s official worldwide YouTube channel to coincide with Earth Day, and will air as TV commercials on major networks around the world over the next few weeks.





"We hope this film will inspire our customers and fans around the world to take care of our planet in commemoration of Earth Day," said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor. "We will continue to utilize our Global Hydrogen Campaign with BTS as a platform to raise awareness of the environmental challenges of our time and to champion hydrogen for a more sustainable future."

BTS has been promoting sustainable mobility as the Global Brand Ambassador for Hyundai Motor under the slogan #BecauseofYou, and has helped the brand communicate its sustainable messages with millennials. Earlier this year, the world-renowned group starred in another film presenting Hyundai's clean mobility vision, which was screened on a digital billboard at Times Square in New York City. The seven members of the group also arrived at the 62nd Grammy Awards riding in the ultimate zero-emission vehicle, the Nexo.

Another leg of the Global Hydrogen Campaign is the #DarkSelfieChallenge, which was launched on April 13 ahead of Earth Day. The online event is an easy way for people to take part in Earth Day while staying at home by switching off their lights and taking a selfie in the dark with only the flashlight. Participants are encouraged to share their photos on social media with the hashtags #DarkSelfieChallenge and #EarthDay until May 4. BTS members are also joining the challenge as a demonstration of their commitment to the environment.

To celebrate #EarthDay , #Hyundai and #BTS have collaborated to create our new film. The #world needs our help now more than ever. It's time to start driving towards a sustainable #future.

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year with various events taking place around the world in support of the environment, including dimming lights in major cities. In 2019, Hyundai Motor worked with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and used five Nexo vehicles to generate power to light up the façade of the Seoul Metropolitan Library during the city’s lights off event.