Honda Cars India on Tuesday announced that operations have resumed at 155 of its dealerships in the country with strict adherence to safety and health protocols. Manufacturing and retail had been brought to a halt since the first phase of national lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 came into effect.

Cumulatively, Honda informed, 118 showrooms and 155 service outlets have resumed operations. The dealerships had started opening sequentially after significant easing of restrictions on economic activities by the government last week.

Honda has further stated that it is proactively working with all dealership to ensure strict adherence to the comprehensive guidelines of sanitization, safety and distancing in line with government norms as well as specified by the company.

The guidelines for dealerships which have reopened or are close to reopening include facility readiness, equipment fitness check, availability of personal protective and sanitization equipment, manpower readiness, sanitization and heightened focus on 'Contactless Customer experience' with extensive use of digitalized mediums for product explanation and online means of communication for all sales and service needs.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd, has said that while the focus is to allow for prospective buyers to return, the priority is on their safety and that of Honda employees. "With the gradual opening of dealerships in coming days, our objective is to reignite the joy of buying for our customers at a time when personal mobility will gain extreme significance. The dealerships will increasingly be able to focus on servicing vehicles being used by essential service staff like doctors as also for breakdown vehicles," he said.