Honda Cars India has reported a month-on-month growth of 28 per cent in passenger vehicle sales last month. Honda sold 9,072 cars in April, up from 7,103 units it could sell in March this year.

The Japanese carmaker had sold 3,697 units in March last year when sales got impacted by nation-wide lockdown induced by coronavirus. In April, like all other carmakers in India, Honda had drawn a blank because of the lockdown.

"The current health calamity has struck the entire nation and at this time nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our countrymen. Of course, it has had an impact on the business and deliveries in the marketplace," Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing & Sales) at Honda Cars India, said in a statement.

Though Honda's production has not been affected, there are several carmakers across the country that have been forced to go for safety-related lockdowns in the last couple of weeks. The suspension of manufacturing may continue in May as well if situation does not improve.

However, Honda has been grappling with shortage of supplies, a crisis faced globally since the past several months. The supply constraints due to continuing global shortage of semi-conductors has impacted Honda's production volume and dispatches, particularly effecting Honda City.

The crisis led to Honda City slipping to fifth spot on the list of top-selling mid-size sedans in India in March from being the top choice only a couple of months ago. The sale of Honda City had dropped by 68% on MoM basis to 815 units in the previous month, as compared to 2,524 units sold in February 2021. Honda City rivals other mid-size sedans like Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

"We are working closely with all our stakeholders and assisting in every possible way to tide through this situation," Goel said.



