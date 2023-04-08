Honda CB300R recalled for sealing plug dislodging

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced a voluntary recall for a limited number of units of the 2022 model year CB300R. The company has identified that due to the inappropriate manufacturing process of the right crankcase cover of the engine, there are chances of sealing plug dislodging due to low retention force caused by engine heat.

This could further cause the sealing plug to come off and engine oil to splash out. In the worst situation, the oil adhering to hot motorcycle parts may cause fire, its contact with tires may cause slippage or it may injure the rider due to its hot temperature. As a precautionary measure, the replacement of affected parts will be carried out at BigWing dealerships across India starting from 15th April 2023. The replacement will be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle.

The CB300R sits above the CB300F in Honda's line-up. It is priced at ₹2,77,267 ex-showroom, Delhi. The motorcycle is sold in just two colour schemes. There is Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Steel Black.

Honda CB300R is a neo-retro motorcycle which is offered in just two paint schemes.

Honda CB300R is powered by a 286 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 30 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The diamond-type frame is suspended by USD forks in the front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 296 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.

Apart from this, Honda is currently working on launching a new 350 cc motorcycle in the Indian market. It is expected to hit the shore during the festive season. However, the manufacturer has not yet received a ‘go-ahead’ from Honda Japan. The new motorcycle will share its parts with the H'ness CB350.

