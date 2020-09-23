Home > Auto > News > Honda Cars India enhances digital experience with 360-degree virtual showroom
Honda Cars India enhances digital experience with 360-degree virtual showroom

1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 04:16 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Honda virtual showroom offers a wide array of clickable hotspots and feature explanation videos to give in-depth information about the exterior & interior aspects of the cars.

Honda Cars India on Wednesday announced the introduction of a 360-degree virtual showroom for its entire range of cars to bolster the digital buying experience of its customers.

As part of the company’s plans to digitalize the car buying experience of its customers, the virtual showroom seeks to make this digital experience seamless and more interactive. The virtual platform can be accessed through computer and smartphone browsers where customers can browse and explore the design, features and technical details available for each Honda model.

(Also read: Honda Cars India rolls out benefits worth 2.5 lakh on its products)

The Honda virtual showroom offers a wide array of clickable hotspots and feature explanation videos to give in-depth information about the exterior & interior aspects of the cars. It also allows customers to visualise the effects of headlamp, fog lamp, tail lamp and sunroof for an enhanced experience. Further, the prospective customers can use the 'Colorizer' option to view the car colour from different angles. The 'Variant Comparison' option helps understand the best suitable variant as per the need of the buyer.

(Also read: Honda expects sales volume to improve during festive season in India)

By providing a 360-degree view of both the virtual space and the product, Honda aims to make it akin to the experience of being present in a physical showroom. "With this initiative, we have brought experience of a real Honda showroom in a virtual form to our customers so that they can digitally explore and experience the features of Honda cars... from the comfort of their homes," said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India.

