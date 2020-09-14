Car makers may have had a challenging 2020 so far but the festivities around the corner may offer some form of respite. With almost every OEM in the country eyeing an impetus in the coming weeks, Honda Cars India has stepped on the pedal and is now offering benefits worth ₹2.5 lakh on its products and is encouraging prospective buyers to make use of its digital platform called 'Honda From Home.'

Honda has been busy since lockdown restrictions began to be eased. The fifth-generation City was officially launched after a delay due to the nation-wide lockdown enforced towards the end of March while the updated WR-V and Jazz were brought out subsequently. This was followed up by the launch of BS 6-compliant turbo diesel Civic at ₹20.74 lakh.

The Japanese car maker is looking at a bigger chunk of the market share at a time when newer rivals like Kia and MG Motor have made extensive forays here. As such, current offers and benefits could be the perfect shot in the arm to get more people into showrooms or on Honda's digital sales platform.

Honda, however, is hardly alone in rolling out schemes and offers. Several OEMs have either already announced or are planning to dish out similar schemes to build up some momentum in the sales charts. (Read full report here)

Passenger vehicles' sales rose 14% in August, snapping a 9-month slide. News agency PTI reported that it was in October last year that the segment had posted a marginal growth snapping 11 continuous months of decline in sales. Dipping fortunes in 2019 dipped alarmingly in 2020 due to Covid-19-related factors but the festivities ahead could once again provide some semblance of relief.