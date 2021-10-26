Hero launches flagship dealership in Dubai. Here’s what makes it special

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday announced that it has launched a new dealership in Dubai to strengthen its presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Hero’s new exclusive showroom has been located in the Al Gazal Mall, on 2nd December Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai.

The company announced that its new showroom is spread over 625 sq.

ft. and it displays the entire range of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters. “The Gulf region is a strategically important part of our aggressive global expansion plans. Our aim is to bring world-class products and services to customers here and excite the market. We are focusing on providing extensive after-sales support to our customers and keep expanding in this market," said Sanjay Bhan, Head – Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, at the occasion of opening of the new showroom.

The company has also handed over 100 units of its motorcycles to SS Delivery Services LLC, the preferred partner for prominent food delivery aggregators in the region.

Hero entered the region back in 2018 along with its partner Afriventures FZE who is the exclusive distributor for Hero bikes in this market. The company added that it is also planning to further expand its operations in the Gulf countries.

The Delhi-based two-wheeler maker caters to its customers in this region via a network of over 10 touchpoints including six dealerships and service centers and four spare part outlets across five countries in the region. The company sells a range of bikes and scooters in this region which includes the Ignitor 125, Hunk 150, ECO 150 cargo and ECO 150. In addition to that, the company is also gearing up for the introduction of other bikes such as Xpulse 200, and Hunk 160R in the market.