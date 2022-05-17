Hero Electric, Statiq team up to strengthen EV charging infra in north India

Statiq aims to have an approximately 10,000-strong EV charging network by the end of the year. Hero Electric also aims to contribute to the development of EV ecosystem in the country.

Hero Electric and EV charging network company Statiq have collaborated to strengthen mobility and charging network for EV users in the northern belt of the country. Under the partnership, Hero Electric will help decide where the next set of EV chargers should be launched based on consumers’ inquiries, demands, and requests. These inputs will be shared with Statiq to work on expanding the charging network in relevant locations.

Since inputs will be derived from direct consumer requests, both partners will be able to provide immediate solutions to EV charging pain points of customers. With this partnership, Statiq further aims to bolster its presence in the country as well as contribute to the EV ecosystem and offer a stress-free travel to EV owners. “We are proud to collaborate with Hero Electric to enhance the EV ecosystem deeply. This way, we can ensure that users in the EV ecosystem can always stay charged," said Raghav Arora, co-founder and CTO, Statiq.

(Also read | MG Motor India partners Bharat Petroleum to bolster EV charging infrastructure)

The EV two-wheeler maker too has been at the forefront of promoting carbon-free mobility to millions in the country and this collaboration will further strengthen its mission to advance the growth of the EV ecosystem across the country. “We are eager to grow the charging network to gain customer confidence, curb range anxiety, to catalyze EV adoption," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

Over the last year, Statiq has launched many EV charging stations to expand its existing network. The company has already installed more than 600 charging stations with some recent ones at Mangalore in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. By the end of the year, the company aims to have an approximately 10,000-strong charging network.

The company has also partnered with Ather Energy and HPCL to enhance electric vehicle charging stations in the northern region of the country.

First Published Date: