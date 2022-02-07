Hero Electric partners ReadyAssist to upskill 20,000 mechanics for EV servicing

Once the training is complete, both Hero Electric and ReadyAssist will assess enrolled mechanics and accordingly give them a Certificate of Merit.

Hero Electric has joined hands with 24*7 roadside assistance company ReadyAssist to train and upskill 20,000 mechanics for servicing electric vehicles in the country. The partnership is a part of the EV manufacturer's Private Garage Owners (PGO) initiative.

The partnership aims to reskill technician competence to build a robust EV ecosystem in the country.

The program will identify mechanics who are willing to upgrade their skill set and coach them in the next two years. The training programme will be divided into two stages - one for beginners and the other for experts.

Once the training is complete, both the partners will assess enrolled mechanics and accordingly give them a Certificate of Merit. Further, the certified mechanics will be on boarded with ReadyAssist to service customers across the country via their initiative GRID - a specialized vertical that addresses growing demand for on-spot and doorstep EV servicing.

Separately, Hero Electric's R&D teams and resources will be deployed to train ReadyAssist's existing network of 5,000 mechanics on all the aspects of Hero Electric vehicles. The training will also extend beyond Hero Electric products for mechanics. The module will also allow freshers, college students, and other aspiring candidates to enroll in the program to gain EV competency.

Hero Electric aims to expand the PGO ecosystem and has partnered with multiple startups to facilitate the same. With a commitment to skill 20,000 mechanics in the next two years, the company has already trained 6,000 PGOs till now. “At Hero, we strive to empower and educate people with knowledge. While we stay committed to bringing the best-in-class vehicles to our customers, it is also crucial to enable a strong network of proficient mechanics to serve our customers," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

The training module will impart general technical knowledge for servicing EVs and won't just limit the training to Hero Electric products. "This partnership with Hero Electric is closer to my heart, as it can help and enable thousands of mechanics to make incremental revenue by learning additional skills in the EV space, said Vimal Singh, CEO & Founder, ReadyAssist.

