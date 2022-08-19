Hennessey F5 Roadster unveiled with a top speed of more than 480 kmph

Hennessey, the Texas, US-based manufacturer has now become a well-known American brand in the world because of its insane vehicles. They are the makers of Venom F5 hypercar and now Hennessey has unveiled the roadster version. It is simply called ‘Hennessey F5 Roadster’ and it was unveiled at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in Monterey that happened in California. The manufacturer will be making only 30 units of the Roadster and 24 units of the Coupe. Mechanically, the roadster and coupe are identical, the only difference is the removable roof.

Hennessey had to re-engineer the roof to make it a removable panel. The single-piece roof is made up of carbon fibre to keep the weight down. Because of this, the roof panel weighs just 8 kgs, Hennesey says that a single person should be able to remove and insert the roof alone. The roof is lined with Alcantara to keep the premium feel. The roof is fitted with four quick-release bolts and a pair of high-strength latches so that the panel can withstand the forces when the car is doing acceleration or top-speed runs. Moreover, the roof is also weatherproof so the buyer can fit it and use the F5 Roadster in rains.

Hennessey F5 Roadster has a top speed in excess of 480 kmph.

The customers can opt for a bespoke Merino wool travel bag or a custom-made standalone sculptural pedestal that has been designed by an in-house team of Hennessey. The pedestal itself is made of carbon fibre which is a nice touch. Besides the roof, Hennessey has given a tempered glass window through which the engine is visible. The glass is specially made to withstand aerodynamic forces at 480 kmph and temperatures of over 540 degrees Celsius.

Speaking of the engine, Hennessey calls it ‘Fury’ and it is based on General Motors LS V8 but has been heavily reworked. It has a capacity of 6.6-litres and gets twin turbochargers. It produces a massive 1,817 hp of max power and 1,617 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a seven-speed single-clutch automatic transmission.

