HT Auto
Home Auto News 'half The Cost Of Petrol': Nitin Gadkari Outlines Benefits Of Ethanol Fuel

'Half the cost of petrol': Nitin Gadkari outlines benefits of ethanol fuel

Nitin Gadkari says ethanol as fuel has the potential to not just lower vehicular emissions and bring down crude oil import bill of India but to also be a more affordable option for people at large.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2022, 10:05 AM
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has been a firm believer in the multi-faceted benefits of using green fuel as an alternate to petrol. While he says India can bring down its crude oil import bill significantly, adds that the switch to ethanol-based fuel can also be beneficial to the environment while being far more cost-effective to the end consumer. Speaking at the Mint Mobility Conclave recently, Gadkari underlined that there is now a technology that can ensure the caloric value of petrol and ethanol blend is the same.

Caloric value in terms of fuel refers to the amount of heat generated on the complete combustion of a unit of that fuel. To ensure ethanol-based fuel can power modern cars, its caloric value needs to match that of petrol. Gadkari outlined that Russia has the technology and that competent authorities in India are now taking a deep dive. “They (Indian Oil Corporation officials) and petroleum ministry have accepted that it is indeed possible that the average (mileage) of petrol can be same as that of ethanol," he said. “Ethanol is made in Uttar Pradesh, in Tamil Nadu. We are opening ethanol fuel stations and in five years, it would be an alternate to petrol."

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: India achieves target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol)

Gadkari also pointed out the benefit in terms of cost when using ethanol blend in a vehicle with flex-fuel engine vis-a-vis petrol-only model. “Petrol rate is 120 (per litre), ethanol is 62. At half the price, one can get the same caloric value so there is no need for petrol," he explained.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: Nitin Gadkari urges sugar mill owners to focus on ethanol)

Then there is the crucial aspect of emissions in a country that has some of the most polluted cities in the world. Numerous studies have proven that ethanol and ethanol-petrol blends burn cleaner and therefore are far less polluting that petrol alone. Gadkari pointed out that this is yet another benefit of ethanol and that mass use of the fuel option would go a long way in bringing down vehicular pollution. 

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2022, 10:05 AM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari Ethanol flex-fuel engine IOC
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

'Half the cost of petrol': Nitin Gadkari outlines benefits of ethanol fuel
'Half the cost of petrol': Nitin Gadkari outlines benefits of ethanol fuel
Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin from latent Bond movie to go under the hammer
Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin from latent Bond movie to go under the hammer
Jeep shutters China factory, points finger at 'rising political interference'
Jeep shutters China factory, points finger at 'rising political interference'
Watch: This Toyota Hilux on six wheels is built for accepting extreme challenges
Watch: This Toyota Hilux on six wheels is built for accepting extreme challenges
Hindustan Motors, aiming to become EV maker, faces land trouble in West Bengal
Hindustan Motors, aiming to become EV maker, faces land trouble in West Bengal

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city