Home Auto News Gurugram gets India's largest EV station that can charge up to 100 electric cars

Located in sector 52 of Gurugram, the station has been installed and operated by Alektrify.The new charging station has a capacity of 100 charging points for four-wheelers.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2022, 02:23 PM
India's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging station has been recently inaugurated on Friday at the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway in Gurugram. The new charging station has a capacity of 100 charging points for four-wheelers. This station is even bigger than the EV charging station located in Navi Mumbai with 16 AC & 4 DC charging ports. 

The company announced in a recent press note that its new Gurugram station is now operational with 96 chargers for EVs. It has been developed by tech-piloting company Alektrify Private Limited. “This station is now open with 96 chargers for technical inspection for various 'Certification Compliance' and 'Safety Standards' laid two week ago by Power Ministry, Govt of India and which also opened the doors for offering government land to government or public agencies and private entities for setting up charging stations on a revenue-sharing basis," the company said in a statement.

(Also Read: LML ties up with former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility in India for EVs)

Located in sector 52 of Gurugram, the station has been installed and operated by Alektrify. "This EV charging station will not only boost electric vehicles industry in the region but will also act as a benchmark for large EV charging stations across the nation in future," it added.

During the ceremony Abhijeet Sinha, National Programme Director, Ease of Doing Business programme and Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicle in additional charge said, "India is on the verge of making investment in E-mobility charging infra setup highly competitive compared to fuel stations in terms of ease in licensing, commissioning, electrification, certification and to draw revenue equivalence with existing petrol pumps."

(Also Read: Tesla Model S Plaid takes on Harley-Davidson Livewire in silent drag race)

"Electric vehicle charging station of this size and magnitude is rare and will be instrumental for the industry to experience actual Ease of Doing Business in smooth 'Certification Compliance' and 'Safety Standards'. Electric vehicles are the future and this station is our prototyped preparation for that future," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2022, 02:17 PM IST
TAGS: EV electric vehicle electric vehicles EV mobility electric car electric cars
