Group of Tesla EV owners competing to use most number of Superchargers 

The top players in this competition have already visited more than 1,500 Tesla Supercharging stations and the number is only set to grow.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2022, 10:08 AM
File photo of a Tesla vehicle being charged at a Supercharger
A group of Tesla EV owners in North America are in the middle of an ongoing competition to see which of them can visit the most Tesla Supercharging stations. Interestingly, there is no end date for the competition and there is also no big prize that will be given to the winner at the end of the competition, whenever that be. And yet, many people in this group have already been to more than 1,000 Tesla Supercharging stations, Wall Street Journal reported.

In fact, the top players have already visited more than 1,500 Tesla Supercharging stations and the number is only set to grow with each passing day. “You’re only winning temporarily," Dr Andy Hall told the Wall Street Journal. “When you stop, you’re gonna lose." And thus, players are going way out of their way to compete in this frenzy. 

(Also read | Tesla under NHTSA scanner regarding fire incident in Canada)

Dr Hall gave an example to Wall Street Journal, saying that when he had to attend his daughter's commencement ceremony in Washington, DC from his home in Big Horn, Wyo. He spent some 15 days on the road covering more than 10,000 miles in the process, and visiting over 80 Tesla charging stations on the way. He has already been to 1,504 stations in the US and Canada.

On the other hand, his rival from Seattle has actually been to 1,620 Tesla Supercharging stations already. But since only 1,493 of them were in North America, there is still some controversy going on over who holds the crown. 

The competition becomes even more interesting considering the fact that Tesla is almost constantly working to open more Supercharging stations, making it even more exciting and thrilling for the competitors to keep visiting the EV stations. This competition also highlights how expansive the Tesla Supercharging station is and can benefit Tesla EV owners, while encouraging adoption of electric mobility. 

First Published Date: 30 May 2022, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Supercharger electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV charging
