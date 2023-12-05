HT Auto
Home Auto News Grand Theft Auto Vi Trailer Is Here. Return To Vice City, New Cars, Stunts And More

Grand Theft Auto VI trailer is here. Return to Vice City, new cars, stunts and more

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 05 Dec 2023, 14:11 PM
One of the most anticipated launches for gamers across the globe, Rockstar Video Games finally dropped the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, its new iteration in the iconic GTA series. GTA VI arrives a decade after Grand Theft Auto V was released in 2013 and promises a new level of gameplay and graphics, with many new cars, stunts, action and more.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to release in 2025 (Rockstar Games/YouTube)
Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to release in 2025

The 1min30sec-long trailer has already garnered over 47 million views in the last few hours since its release and will take place in Vice City, a follow-up to the Grand Theft Auto III spin-off of the same name. With the release of GTA VI though, the game has seen a thorough overhaul in terms of story and graphics, while having a female character as its protagonist for the first time.

Grand Theft Auto VI will have the first female protagonist of the GTA series
Grand Theft Auto VI will have the first female protagonist of the GTA series

For petrolheads too, the sixth instalment promises plenty with street takeovers, quad bikes, classic exotic cars, American muscle and more. Expect exciting car and motorcycle-related missions with GTA VI, while we also expect the opportunity to fly planes, boats, and more. For those who’ve played GTA: Vice City, the new game will look all too familiar, albeit with over 100 times better graphics and detailing. The Miami-esque city continues to be depicted in neon, along with Florida-like swamps and alligators.

GTA VI follows a new main character Lucia, who appears to have been released from prison and gets into a series of events to make a quick buck while evading authorities. Much like its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto VI also gets bigger with more world-building, more nuanced backstories of the characters and social media apps inspired by the real world within the gameplay.

GTA VI will be offered with the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles
GTA VI will be offered with the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles

The new open-world format makes GTA VI larger than its previous iterations. For those who can’t wait to get their hands on one, you will have to keep your wallets inside until 2025, when the game will finally hit the shelves. GTA VI is exclusive to the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS 5) and Xbox Series X|S, so this would be a good time if you are due for a console upgrade.

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2023, 14:11 PM IST
