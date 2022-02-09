GTA 6 is coming and coming in hot! Rockstar finally confirms work is on

Want to once again drive some of the fastest, most outlandish cars at breakneck speed without breaking your neck? Want to throw caution to the wind, challenge physics and execute stunning stunts from the comfort of your couch. Yes, that's right, we are talking about the next edition of the Grand Theft Auto or GTA that was recently confirmed to be in the works by developer Rockstar Games.

GTA is one of the most popular video game series ever developed with millions over millions of copies sold the world over. While GTA 5 is still counted as one of the best-selling video games ever, the wait for the next GTA edition has been nine years, and counting. But in what is great news for gamers and automotive enthusiasts, Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 is being worked on. “Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway," Rockstar Games informed in a tweet post.

The wait has indeed been long. The time gap between GTA 4 and GTA 5 was around five years but thus far, there had been no information on the next installment. One of the reasons cited by many is that GTA 5 remains a popular installment even till date. Therefore, the official announcement from the developer has been welcomed the world over even if there is still no word on a likely launch date. Rumours suggest that GTA 6 isn't likely to be launched any time before 2024. There is also a strong possibility that GTA 6 won't come to PS 4 or Xbox One if the launch indeed takes place in or after 2024.

