HT Auto
Home Auto News Gm Backed Cruise Autonomous Vehicle Under Scanner For Crash; Causing Injuries

GM-backed Cruise autonomous vehicle under scanner for crash; causing injuries 

The crash took place just a day after autonomous driving firm Cruise received the green light to operate and offer services in San Francisco.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jul 2022, 10:23 AM
General Motor's-backed Cruise autonomous electric Bolt EV  (AP)
General Motor's-backed Cruise autonomous electric Bolt EV  (AP)
General Motor's-backed Cruise autonomous electric Bolt EV  (AP)
General Motor's-backed Cruise autonomous electric Bolt EV 

Though autonomous vehicles have come a long way, they still need a lot more improvement in terms of safety and functioning. A recent crash involving a Cruise autonomous taxi and another vehicle in San Francisco is a harsh reminder that the technology is far from perfect. Following this incident, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a special crash investigation.

The crash took place just a day after Cruise received the green light to operate and offer services in San Francisco. As per a report filed with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, a Cruise taxi was in autonomous mode and stopped in traffic when the crash took place with a Toyota Prius. The latter broadsided the autonomous taxi, causing major damage to its rear and side in the incident.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
Electric
₹88 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | This futuristic, autonomous pod vehicle is a living room on wheels)

It is unclear why did the Cruise autonomous taxi stop in the traffic but the incident caused injuries to occupants of both the vehicles involved in the crash.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

This investigation is NHTSA's 45th one that the agency has opened sine 2016 but the first such for Cruise. The agency has been increasing its scrutiny of automakers' semi-self-driving and advanced driver-assist technologies. These technologies still require a lot of work and fine-tuning. 

Though this is the first such investigation opened by NHTSA for Cruise, this is not the first time it has landed in a soup with authorities. Earlier in April, police officials had to stop a driverless Cruise taxi for failing to have its headlights turned on. In late June, more than a dozen Cruise taxis blocked a San Francisco street that required the company's staff to come and drive them to put them back on roads.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2022, 10:17 AM IST
TAGS: autonomous vehicles self-driving vehicles Cruise robotaxi General Motors
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla racing ahead in luxury EV pack in the US, BMW, Mercedes and Audi trail
Tesla racing ahead in luxury EV pack in the US, BMW, Mercedes and Audi trail
Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV to be called Grand Vitara, bookings now open
Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV to be called Grand Vitara, bookings now open
BMW's sales slump nearly 20% in Q2 despite the EV surge
BMW's sales slump nearly 20% in Q2 despite the EV surge
GM-backed Cruise autonomous vehicle under scanner for crash; causing injuries
GM-backed Cruise autonomous vehicle under scanner for crash; causing injuries
Hummer EV emits more emission than petrol-powered sedan, finds study
Hummer EV emits more emission than petrol-powered sedan, finds study

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city