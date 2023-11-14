Get Set. Fly! UAE likely to hold world's first-ever flying car race

Man's ultimate dream of having a personal mobility option that can take to the skies is fast evolving into an actual reality with several companies across the globe working on machines that can not just soar but actually fly. Often referred to as EVOTLs or electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, these are popularly called flying cars. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), plans are afoot to even have a race for such flying vehicles in the near future.

Flying vehicles hold a sky-load of promises for mobility options and while the focus is on range, performance is a key criteria as well. Of course, air regulations will have to be drafted much on the lines of on-ground traffic rules but the prospects are enormous. In all of this, having a race specifically for such vehicles could potentially drive in the element of sports and competition as well.

A top official of a Maca Flight, a company that has developed the world's first hydrogen-powered flying race car, has expressed his optimism of such a championship. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Christian Pineau of Maca Flight, explained that a race for flying cars is absolutely possible. The Chief Executive of the French company added that as many as 10 racers may be part of race in the intial phase and that the UAE could be an ideal host country. “If everything goes fine, then we should be able to put together a flying racing car championship by the end of 2025. The first race might be here in Dubai or the UAE," he was quoted as saying. “Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain have also shown interest in the project."

Flying cars are likely to be extremely expensive. Flying race cars even more so. It is obvious then that such a race will be an exhorbitantly costly affair, significantly higher than even Formula One, the pinnacle of motorsport racing in the world. The flying race car from Maca Flight is expected to carry a price tag of two million dollars. But it also has significant potential to thrill - top speed of 250 kmph and ability to fly at around five meters above ground level.

