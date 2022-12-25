HT Auto
Get Aston Martin supercar worth £2 million for free with this £50 million flat

The Aston Martin Residences in Miami has come up with an interesting scheme. They are offering an Aston Martin Vulcan free of cost if a person buys their triplex penthouse. Aston Martin made on 24 units of the Vulcan and it is a track-only supercar. When it was first launched, the manufacturer priced it at $2.3 million. Now, the prices might have gone up considering it was made in such limited numbers.

Aston Martin Vulcan is powered by a 7.0-litre V12 engine that is naturally aspirated. It is a track-only supercar that is not road legal.
Aston Martin Vulcan is powered by a 7.0-litre, naturally aspirated V12 engine. It puts out 808 bhp at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 780 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The top speed of the Aston Martin Vulcan without its rear wing is 334 kmph and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. The gearbox on duty is an Xtrac 6-speed sequential transmission and there is also a limited-slip differential on offer.

Aston Martin Residences is located in Miami. The 66-story building is a sail-shaped tower.
The Vulcan is not the only vehicle that Aston Martin Residences is offering. If a person buys Seven Signature penthouses then they get a choice to choose between a specially commissioned Aston Martin DB11 Coupe or the DBX Riverwalk Limited Edition SUV. The Riverwalk edition of the DBX is limited to just 47 units. It gets cosmetic upgrades such as 22-inch sport wheels finished in jet black colour. The interior is finished in an obsidian black with a piano-black wood veneer.

The penthouses come with private pools and large terraces. On the other hand, the triplex penthouse can be accessed via a private elevator, private pool, gym, spa and spacious staff quarters. The triplex penthouse is spread over 27,000 square-foot. It has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a wraparound terrace. The interiors of the property were designed by Aston Martin's design team, led by Marek Reichman. Each of the residences has sleek white walls, ceilings and floors made up of white Thassos marble that is imported from Greece.

